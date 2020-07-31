PDP mourns late Abia chairman, Onuigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the chairman of Abia state chapter of the party, Chief Johnson Onuigbo.

The party in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the death of Chief Onuigbo, particularly at this critical time in the history of our nation, is a big blow not to the PDP but the nation as a whole.

“Chief Onuigbo was popularly known, remained a loyal party man and an exceptionally committed leader, who played sacrificial roles towards the stability and growth of our great party at the local government, state and national levels.

“Chief Onuigbo was a team player, who spared nothing in serving the interest of the people, as a local government chairman in Abia state, Abia Central Zonal Vice Chairman as well as the state chairman of our party.

“Our party leaders, members and supporters across board are in deep sorrow, but we draw solace in the fact that Chief Onuigbo lived a worthy life in the service of humanity to the glory of God.

“The PDP condoles with the Onuigbo family, the government and people of Abia state, the Abia state PDP family, the people of Umuahia North Local Government as well as the Anglican Church of Nigeria, where Chief Onuigbo was a Knight of St. Christopher”.

Enugu assembly passes revised 2020 budget of N146bn

The Enugu state House of Assembly has passed the revised 2020 budget of over N146 billion down from the earlier budget of N169.6 billion passed for the 2020 services of the state.

The passage follows clause to clause consideration of the revised budget during plenary in Enugu on Tuesday.

In his submission, the Leader of the House, Hon Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said revising the budget had become necessary considering the negative impact of COVID-19 on the state and country at large.

Ezeugwu argued that the economic projections made in January had been ridiculed by the outbreak of the pandemic, noting that the only viable option left for the Enugu state government was to cut down its budget estimates.

He disclosed that the recurrent expenditure was increased from N68 billion to N69 billion while capital expenditure was reduced from N100 bllion to N76.5 billion.

While hinting that the state government would be responsive to the realities of the time, he maintained that funds would be re-channeled from non-essential to essential items, especially in the health sector.

Also contributing, the member representing Ezeagu constituency, Hon Chima Obieze, expressed the need for the state government to invest massively in health facilities across the state.

He noted that many prominent persons would not have died of COVID-19, if the nation had invested in the health sector, stressing that the virus had really provided an opportunity for states to look inward.

In his contribution, the deputy speaker, Uche Ugwu, who presided over the plenary, applauded his colleagues for their contributions which led to the passage of the revised budget.

Ugwu charged the state government to ensure full implementation of the budget.