PDP must win with wide margin to stop APC rigging plot – support groups

The National Coordinator of the Atiku Abubakar Support Group, Dr. Nath Iduma, has charged the PDP to ensure it wins with wide margin in all polling units, to prevent the All Progressives Congress (APC) from rigging the 2019 elections.

The Support group, which is mobilizing electorate to vote the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said unless the party garner large and convincing victory over the APC, it would be difficult to beat the rigging machinery of the ruling party.

Similarly, the National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Udeh Okoye, has also charged the support groups to dominate the Social Media and counter the All Progressives Congress (APC) propaganda against Atiku.

The duo made the call yesterday in Abuja during an interactive session by a coalition of support groups with the theme: Turning the popularity of Atiku/Obi into Electoral Success

Iduma explained that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi, are successful businessmen and intend to govern the country in a business manner.

The youth leader said Nigeria will succeed when governance becomes business, adding the duo will bring together technocrats and business-minded persons to run the government.

“Atiku/ Obi came together by providence and they are tested persons. I believe that if we have people that can run government as they run business, then that government is going to succeed.

“In Yola, Atiku has several investments and when both come together, the problem of the country which is unemployment will be handled. Both are business- minded persons that will run government like business. If we win this election with massive vote, it is unlikely they will rig us out”, he added.

He challenged PDP and its presidential candidate to invest massively on the youth, even as he reminded the coalition that Atiku pledged to allocate 40 percent of positions to the youths, urging them to work harder to grab the opportunity.

“It is high time that the party and candidates invested in the youths. They are the ones to go down into every part of the country to canvass for vote and protect our votes,” he said.

In a remark, the National Youth leader of the PDP, Hon. S. K. Ude-Okoye urged the youths to occupy the Social media space, confront the propaganda narratives of the APC and expose the values of the PDP Presidential candidate.

“We have to divide ourselves into two and confront the attackers and the promoters. One group must be attacking the APC, telling how the APC has destroyed the country while the second group will be promoting the achievements of Atiku and Obi.

“Our product Atiku is a good market, so we have to sell him to Nigerians. Larger numbers of voters are not in the social media but their influencers are in the social media. We should influence our people who have registered to get their PVCs.

“We also need to influence the voters who are in the village to get Android phones so that they can join the discourse. Atiku is an employer but we have a President who have a stunted business, it does not grow it does not reduce.

Also in his remarks, Ambassador Aliyu Abbas, chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, said that with Atiku, citizens cannot continue to suffer from hunger and starvation.

“Atiku Abubakar is not only a politician but an international business man, an educationist, a farmer and a philanthropist”.

The National Convener of the Atiku coalition support group, Ike Bishop Okoronkwo, said that the groups have mobilised over 10 million youths across the country for Atiku.

He added that before the 2019 general elections, the groups will mobilise about 20 million voters across the 774 local governments for the PDP presidential candidate.

The event was attended by various support groups including Atiku100% led by Dr. T.M. Kassim, Atiku care foundation and I am Atikulated led by Okoronkwo Bishop including the Spokesperson of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization Segun Sowunmi.