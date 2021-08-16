PDP national convention: Group hails peaceful resolution of crisis, seeks youth inclusion

Ahead of the October this year’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of the groups within the party, Arewa PDP Support Group (APDPSG), has demanded for the inclusion of a sizeable number of youth in its national convention and zoning planning committees.

The group has similarly commended the efforts of the PDP critical national stakeholders, which includes the 13 states PDP governors, Board of Trustees (BOT), National Working Committe (NWC), former Senate Presidents, former Governors, and many others, for the peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Party.

APDPSG stated these in a statement, Sunday by its National Secretary, Desmond Minakaro.

The group further called on its members across the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to remain calm and focus on building the party towards a total take over from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), come 2023.

According to the statement, “The Leadership of Arewa PDP Support Group wishes to commend the efforts of it’s PDP Critical National Stakeholders, which includes the 13 States PDP Governors, BOT, NWC, former Senate Presidents, former Governors, and many others, for the peaceful resolution of the crisis rocking our Party, the PDP in the last one month.

Continuing, the statement read “The resolutions are; NEC meeting next week, Convention Planning Committee will be constituted at the NEC, early convention, latest before end of October 2021 and National Zoning Committee will also be constituted by the upcoming NEC.

“These wise resolutions are highly commendable and accepted by all peace loving members of the Party. No winner, No loser!

“To this end, we demand that a good number of our Youth should be included in the Convention and Zoning planning Committees, while still appreciating all our Party Leaders for their positive intervention in rescuing the Party.

“We also, wish to use this medium to call on our members across the 19 Northern States and FCT to remain calm and focus on building the party towards total take over from APC, come 2023.

“Finally, we pledge our support to the rebuilding process activated by our Leaders and we promise to mobilize our members to fully participate in the ongoing membership E- Registration Exercise”, the group said.