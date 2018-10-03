PDP NEC rejects kano governorship primary

The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissociated itself from the the governorship primary election conducted in Kano on Monday.

Shehu Yusuf Kura, the Special Adviser Media to National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), made the remark in a telephone interview in Kano on Wednesday.

According to Kura, the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) is not aware of the election as it has issued a statement postponing the governorship primary election in Kano, Imo and Lagos states.

“The National Executive Council of the Party was not aware that the Kwankwaso group was conducting the election in Kano because of the earlier statement issued postponing the election in the three states mentioned.

“I even spoke with our National Chairman, Secretary and other executive members of the council and they confirmed to me that they were not aware of the election,”he said.

He said the National Headquarters of the party would not accept or consider the result of the governorship primary election held in Kano on Monday as it was illegally conducted.

Kura said the party would announce a new date for the conduct of its governorship primary election in the three states.

NAN reports that the State chapter of the PDP had on Tuesday rejected the governorship primary election conducted on Monday night at the Lugard Avenue, personal residence of Kwankwaso in Kano. The poll returned Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso’s son in-law, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, as the party’s Governorship candidate for the State.