PDP now skeleton, no longer religion in Akwa Ibom – Ekere

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Obong Nssima Ekere, has said that the People Democratic Party (PDP) has now turned to a mere skeleton and no longer religion in Akwa Ibom state.

Ekere, who is the current Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) expressed confidence that his party win emerge victorious in the next election.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Ekere said APC has emerged stronger after the governorship primary.

“Akwa Ibom All Progressives Congress (APC) is one as we speak. We are a one united family and we are ready for the general election, fully reconciled. All the four governorship aspirants who contested the primary are all united behind me.

“In the last two weeks, all other aspirants that did not make it have individually organised rally in their various constituencies to endorse my candidature. They have brought their campaign organisation to be collapsed into mine and we have one big APC family. We have totally put the primary behind us. We are now looking forward to the general election and we are fully mobilised, ready to take on the general election.

“You know that after the 2015 general elections, every elected person in the state except one State House of Assembly seat were totally PDP. We have done alot of work to deepen the APC family and the APC mantra. I can confirm today that we have built the APC into an election winning machine and a machine that is ready to crush any opposition that comes our way during the election. Of the three Senators in Akwa Ibom state, two of them are today APC even though they three were originally PDP.

“Of the 10 members of the House of Representatives who were elected on the PDP platform, three of them are today in APC. Of the 26 members of the state House of Assembly, five of them are now in APC. This is just for the elective offices. You find out that commissioners in the present PDP government have resigned from the offices, decamped from the other party into the APC.

“We have lost count of personal aides of the governor who have resigned their appointment and from the other party and are now in the APC. If you look at the political class, you will discover that the entire political class are lined up behind the APC because we have deepened the APC philosophy in the state. The people of the state have bought into the philosophy, they are ready for change being championed by the President and are willing to support the APC during the next general election.”

