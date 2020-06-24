PDP NWC dissolves, constitutes fresh South South Zonal Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the South South Zonal Committee of the party, and the Caretaker Committee.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Wednesday noted that “the action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The statement partly read “the newly constituted South South Zonal Caretaker Committee which is chaired by Chief Dan Orbi, is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South South Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC enjoins all members of our great party in the South South zone to continue to work harmoniously especially as the party works with the people of Edo state for a successful governorship election in September.”