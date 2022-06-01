PDP NWC’ll conduct genuine primaries in Ebonyi – Guber aspirant

One of the governorship aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi state, Chief Austin Edeze, has said that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will conduct genuine primaries.

PDP has been in crisis in the state for over three weeks since a Federal High Court, Abuja sacked Toochukwu Okorie as the party chairman and declared Silas Onu as duly elected chairman. Okorie in turn appealed the judgment and obtained a stay of execution on 23rd May, 2022.

The issue brought division to the party with Onu chairing a faction led by a business mogul, Ifeanyi Odie, and the other led by the Senator representing Ebonyi Central, Obinna Ogba chaired by Okorie.

Edeze in a statement Monday said NWC of the party will conduct genuine primaries for the party and that he will be elected the flag-bearer of the party for 2023.

He said: “Let me also commend my brothers and fellow aspirants from Ebonyi North zone including Chukwuma Nwazunku, Sylvester Ogbaga, Dr. Emmanuel Ezeh, and Dr. Augustine Nwazunku saw the shenanigan and withdrew from the infamous exercise.”

