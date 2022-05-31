PDP: Ortom congratulates Atiku, urges stakeholders to unite to rescue Nigeria

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom congratulated the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Presidential Candidate on Saturday in Abuja.

Ortom stressed that, as contained in John 3.27, the Bible says “A man can receive nothing except it’s given to him from above”

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the Benue State Governor said with Atiku’s emergence PDP and Nigeria has begun the historic journey back to power in 2023.

The statement partly read “So, for the benefit of all Nigerians for whom we strive to make society better, let us now come together under the leadership of the party and be focused to dislodge the APC who have destroyed the very essence of our nationhood, by winning the 2023 general election to restore the dignity of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

“Let me on behalf of myself, the government and the people of Benue State heartily congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on his nomination as the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections.

“I believe that with your experience and goodwill across all facets of this nation, your election as the standard bearer of the PDP is a clear indication that our party has begun the historic journey back to power in 2023.”

“I’m confident that you will put forward your election to restore security in every nook and cranny of the country, revive our collapsed economy, and bring back Nigeria’s dignity where the sanctity of human lives of all Nigerian citizens will be respected. This will also make the social life of every Nigerian much more meaningful as you will rescue Nigeria from bottom to top.”

Governor Ortom who described the presidential nomination exercise as credible and transparent, also commended all the other presidential aspirants, especially Governor Nyesom Wike for “exhibiting courage, patriotism and extraordinary spirit of sportsmanship which they displayed throughout their campaigns across the country leading to the National Convention.”

Ortom stressed the need for all patriotic members of the party to unite and ensure the success of the party in all forthcoming elections because the unity and supremacy of our party must be respected.

