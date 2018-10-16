PDP out to end Buhari’s rule by proxy – Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its members are out to stop President Muhammad Buhari’s running of Nigeria on proxy.

Tambuwal stated this yesterday during the visit of the PDP Standing Committee on Peace and Reconciliation led by the Governor of Bayelsa state, Sarieke Dickson.

Governor Tambuwal said:”The maladministration and the way the country is being run through proxies is unacceptable.

So, we don’t want a situation whereby that will continue anytime after May 29.

“We want a situation whereby the President of Nigeria will be hands on issues of good governance, respect for the rule of law and the way this country is governed.

So, I have given my commitment and I mean it, I am out for it.

By the grace of God, we shall support Atiku Abubakar and PDP to win elections throughout Nigeria”, he said.

He assured that his total support is for the party adding that :”Our party men and women and Nigerians that I am committed to the success and victory of our party at the general elections, come February, 2019.

We have had a robust and fruitful engagement on the way forward.

And I have made my commitment immediately after the convention that I am going to support our candidate, Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar 100 percent for us to have victory at the general election.

“So, I am not wavering, I am not looking back.

Work has started for us to ensure that the PDP family remains united and other lovers of democracy come and partner with us for us to ensure that we convincingly win this election.

It is not about my personal ambition.

It is about this country.

And all of the issues we have discussed, canvassed and traversed for during our delegates and party leaders, have remained there”, he said.

Governor of Bayelsa State, the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson who led his counterparts from Delta and Taraba states, Dr.

Ifeanyi Okowa and Governor Dairus Ishaku, respectively to hold consultative meetings with Governor Aminu Tambuwal òf Sokoto state and a former caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi commended them for displaying maturity and a spirit of sportsmanship after the Port Harcourt Convention which was won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The Governor said that:”The visit was part of the decision of the PDP to visit and interact with all presidential aspirants of the party in the last election with a view to encouraging them as

