PDP Presidential Campaign kicks off: I started life as firewood seller – Atiku    

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections, yesterday, kick-started his campaign on an emotional note, telling Nigerians that as an orphan, he started life as a firewood seller in his village, Jada, Adamawa state.

The former VP, who opened his campaign via a Facebook broadcast, reassured Nigerians that he would facilitate the restructuring of the country such that the states will be richer and be reasonably self-reliant.

“I started out as orphan selling firewood on the streets of Jada in Adamawa, but God, through the Nigerian state, invested in me and here I am today. If Nigeria worked for me, I owe it as my duty to make sure that Nigeria also works for you, for you, your family and your friends,” he said.

Continuing, the former nation’s number two man said: “I am not making grandiose promises. Rather than promises, I believe in policies. A promise is an indication to do a future action. A policy is a plan to achieve future goal.

“As the International Monetary Fund stated very recently, it is the failure of this government to have a coherent and comprehensive set of policies combined with poor leadership that has led to its failure to deliver.

“Over the last 18 months, I have worked with the best experts Nigeria has to offer to come up with policies and plans that when implemented, will get Nigeria going in the right direction again.”

As vice president between 1999 and 2007, he recalled chairing the National Economic Council that “gave Nigeria her highest and most consistent Gross Domestic Product growth of over 6% per annum,” despite the oil glut at the time.

If elected, Atiku said he will be proactive in attracting investment and supporting the small and medium scale enterprises across Nigeria for the purpose of doubling the GDP by 2025.

“My plan to restructure Nigeria will lead to a vast increase in the Internally Generated Revenue, both for the federal government and the states via the matching grants that we will provide to state governments that increase their own revenue.

“Let me be clear, no state will receive less funding than they get today, in fact, all will receive more and the harder a state works the more they will get,” he said.

In the policy document released Sunday night, Atiku shared his plan to embark on partial privatisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and also cut corporate income tax.

Further unveiling his projections, Atiku said: “However, I am not here to tell you how I will get Nigeria working again. Instead, I would like to tell you how we will get Nigeria working again together. That is why I will offer an inclusive leadership. Atiku Abubakar is 100 percent for 100 percent of Nigerians, 100 percent of the time.”

According to him, “too often, Nigerians have been promised better governance by those seeking their votes. Such individuals have preyed on the legitimate desires of our people for their conditions to be improved, that they make all sorts of promises.”

On his experience, Atiku boasted that, he has succeeded in running his private enterprises which, according to him, now employ 50,000 Nigerians, saying, I” believe in policies and I have the discipline to stay with them until they become reality.”

On how he arrived at his policy statement, he said: “Over the last 18 months, I have worked with the best experts Nigeria has to offer to come up with policies and plans that when implemented, will get Nigeria going in the right direction again. I am not talking about what I can do. I am talking of what I have done before.”

On his plan to resuscitate Nigeria and get it working again, Atiku said, ” this is my plan to get Nigeria working again; a plan that will give Nigerian workers a living wage, a plan that will give Nigeria’s youth a world-class education, a plan that will empower Nigerian women, reduce maternal mortality and increase their financial stability, cater for the elderly, so our people are not afraid of growing old. A plan that will invest in our failing infrastructure.”

Policy document meets Nigerians’ yearnings -PDP

Commending the policy document, the PDP said it embodies the collective mindset, yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians in their quest for a new leadership and a better life in our country.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement yesterday, claimed that unlike President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan that failed to articulate any solutions or operable policy direction in his procured and pedestrian “Next Level” document, the Atiku Abubakar’s policy document offers solutions and practical direction for delivery in all sectors of our national life.

He said: “The Atiku Abubakar policy document is a product of very wide, painstaking and productive consultations with Nigerians from all walks of live, critical stakeholders and development partners in key sectors, in the overall determination to chart a new course for our nation.

“The policy document foretells a new dawn as it articulates practical solutions and answers to the myriad of economic, social and political challenges facing our nation, and sets out all-inclusive templates for national rejuvenation, cohesion, protection of human rights and democratic tenets, wealth creation, transparency and elimination of corruption in governance.

“In line with PDP’s people-based manifesto, the Atiku Abubakar policy document places utmost priority on the people by focusing chiefly on their yearnings for job creation, infrastructural development, poverty eradication, human capital development, inclusiveness and national unity.

“Nigerians are particularly happy with the Atiku Abubakar policy document as it seeks to implement pro-poor policies that grant all citizens, irrespective of financial and social status, unhindered opportunity to participate in economic activities to achieve self-reliance and become active contributors to national development.”

According to him, “unlike President Buhari, who is adjudged by Nigerians to be aloof, detached and unconcerned, Atiku Abubakar, has always maintained a strong bond with the people; hence his ability to understand their challenges, collective aspirations and to proffer solutions with underlining political will.”

APC chair faults claim

Faulting Atiku’s claims during the declaration, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, believes the PDP presidential candidate lacks the wherewithal to deliver on the job creation promise and others, but can’t be trusted, asking what he did with the previous opportunity as the nation’s number two man. . .

He said: “If you are going to create 10 million jobs, how come that when you were in government before and you produced a seed document where you promised to create seven million jobs, by the time when that government was out, we had lost Michellin, Dunlop closed down, entire textiles industries closed down? We witnessed unprecedented industrial obituary as factories were closing one after the other.

“So, these are the issues we really want to engage. It is going to be a very interesting season for the media. They have to play back what people are saying and to compare to what they did when they had the opportunities. So, l think that there will be more to keep us busy rather than to resort to primitive tactics of arm-twisting or harassing and using thugs to intimidate state leaders of our party.”

Britain cautions security agencies

Meanwhile, twenty four hours after issuing a joint statement with other leading countries of the world on the need for stakeholders to get things right in the 2019 general elections, Britain has specifically admonished security agencies to be impartial during the exercise.

The country further warned that the choice of Nigerians must be allowed to prevail in the elections by all bodies participating in the process.

The position was made known yesterday by the Acting British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Harriet Thompson in an interview with journalists after a courtesy visit to Senate President Bukola Saraki.

According to Thompson, issues surrounding the conduct of the elections and legislative interventions in form of required bills needed for improvement of welfare of Nigerians were discussed.

She said, apart from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that is expected to be impartial, the security agencies should also be seen to be impartial as well.

“As far as we are concerned, intimidation, vote-buying that we saw in the recent governorship elections and the violence that we saw around party primaries, are worrisome and we are urging all parties to refrain from that.

“We call again on the security agencies to remain impartial and to not interfere in the electoral process. We recall the important roles of INEC and they should ensure that these elections are generally fair and will lead to the outcome that the Nigerian people choose,” she stressed.

On their mission, she told reporters that “we are here at the National Assembly to draw attention to the statement released yesterday (Sunday) by the international community, including the UK on the occasion of the beginning of formal campaign season.

“We drew attention to the fact that as friends of Nigerians, and maintaining our resolutely objective position, we do not support any particular candidate or political party.

“We are strongly in support of a process that will be free, fair and credible, and that leads to the right outcome for Nigeria. We look forward to seeing the electoral parties set out their campaign issues and leading to transparent play so that the people of Nigeria can choose the candidates that will be best to them.”

On what transpired at the meeting she had with both Saraki and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, the envoy said, “we met with the Senate President and the Majority Leader of the Senate in order to talk about very important legislative business that the National Assembly should undertake even before the elections, and with the start of the official campaign period at the weekend.

“We are very pleased to hear from both the Leader of the Majority and the Senate President that there is a great commitment to continue their important work. The bills that we particularly mentioned were the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, the Police Reform Bill, The Company and Allied Matters Act, the Gender Equality Bill and the Disability Bill”.

