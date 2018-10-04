PDP Presidential Primary: Atiku adjudged best candidate to defeat Buhari

*Trounces Tambuwal, Saraki, Kwankwaso in online poll

Former Vice President of Nigeria and leading aspirant for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has been adjudged as the best candidate to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

In an online Twitter poll conducted by @PDP_RIVERS, Atiku Abubakar, trounced Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal and former Governor of Kano, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

At the end of voting on Thursday, Atiku polled 48% of the total votes cast followed by Saraki with 37%, Kwankwaso 11% and Tambuwal 4%.

A whopping 41,734 persons voted in the 6-day poll which commenced on 29th of September and ended in the afternoon of 4th of October.

Atiku’s share of the votes is 20,032 compared to Saraki’s 15,442, Kwankwaso’s 4,591and Tambuwal’s 1,669.

Voters were asked the question: “It is settled, that the @OfficialPDPNig primaries will hold in Rivers State on 6th October 2018. Who do you think should be the candidate to defeat Buhari of the failed APC in the 2019 presidential election”. The choices were Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal and Kwankwaso.

The presidential primaries of the opposition PDP will hold in Port Harcourt October 6 and 7. A total of 12 aspirants are set to slug it out for the party’s ticket. They are Atiku, Saraki, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Tanimu Turaki Datti Baba-Ahmed, Sen. David Mark, and Sen. Jonah David Jang.

