PDP Presidential rally: Thieves ganged up against Buhari – El-Rufai

The Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the 2019 general elections is a contest between those he described as thieves and trustworthy candidates, claiming the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nothing to offer Nigeria.

He also alleged that majority of those who participated at the PDP presidential rally in Sokoto on Monday, were rented from neighbouring Niger Republic, because “the people of Sokoto refused to attend.”

He made the claims at the inauguration of the 69- member governorship campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state.

The PDP kicked off its presidential rally in Sokoto, the North-west zone, and the event attracted a mammoth crowd.

The rally was addressed by former President Goodluck Jonathan, National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, among other dignitaries.

El-Rufai blasts PDP

But speaking at the inauguration of the APC governorship campaign council yesterday, Governor El-Rufai claimed the event was largely peopled by Nigeriens, describing the opposition party’s ideology as looting.

The governor said: “Thieves have ganged up against President Muhammadu Buhari. Yesterday (Monday), they (PDP) went to Sokoto for a rally and brought in people from Niger Republic. This was to show that they have crowd because Sokoto people refused to attend.”

“The 2019 general elections is a poll between trustworthy people and thieves, between patriotic leaders and those who went to Abuja to loot our treasury. We will not allow looters and criminals return to power in 2019.

“Yesterday, they were in Sokoto, and they rented crowd from Niger Republic just to show people that they have supporters, because Sokoto people refused to come out. So, when it is time to launch President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign in Kaduna, people should come for the whole world to see that, it is not Niger Republic people that are disguising as Nigerians.

“We have to stand up and show them that Kaduna is not a state that will allow them cheat the people and the masses. What we have done in Kaduna state in the last three years has shown that, APC as a party, is the one that loves and assists the masses, not party that will take public fund and share among the rich.

“That is why we want you people to go out and tell the people to vote President Muhammadu Buhari again. Thieves have ganged-up against President Buhari.

“Our people should be assured that the very day Buhari will come to Kaduna, all our people that will receive him will be Kaduna indigenes and not people from Niger.

“We will fight for every vote and persuade our people that you will only secure victory for the party you support when you vote on election day,” he said.

The governor further assured that the ruling APC won’t allow looters return to power in 2019, promising and vowed “to go after each vote during the election to ensure that Kaduna delivers in 2019.”

He explained that the ideology of the ruling party and President Muhammadu Buhari is not to share public funds to few individuals “but to work and improve the lives of the ordinary Nigerians.”

The governor also added that Kaduna has about 500,000 new voters, with Kaduna North Local Government Area alone boasting of 60,000 voters.

He also flayed the PDP, saying in its16 years of governance, the party “left more than 400 primary schools of the state in a very bad condition.”

The PDP governed Kaduna from 1999 to 2015 before El-Rufai of the APC defeated the then incumbent PDP Governor Ramalan Yero.

El-Rufai charged members of his campaign team to penetrate the grassroots and mobilise the people to come out and vote on election day.

“We must run a grassroots campaign to mobilise our supporters on election day. We will not vote for hypocrites, we will not vote for criminals, and we will not vote for those who cannot afford to ‘barb’ their hair,” he said.

Members of the campaign council include; Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, Deputy Governor, Barnabas Yusuf Bala, El-Rufai’s running mate, Hadiza Balarabe, senatorial candidates, Uba Sani and Suleiman Abdul Kwari, Jimi Lawal and APC Chairman, Emmanuel Jekada among others.

Tinubu slams Atiku, Saraki

And in a related development, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has challenged the PDP presidential candidate on the Halliburton bribery scandal.

The former Lagos state governor also said Senate President Bukola Saraki, used the party’s mandate to give lifeline to the opposition and sold its mandate for a pot of porridge

Over the years, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been investigating Halliburton, an American multi-national corporation over $182million bribery scandal.

Speaking during the National Consultative Forum themed: “Nigeria on the right track,” organised by the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups, yesterday in Abuja, Tinubu said Nigerians have crossed the red ocean and they cannot be taken back to Egypt.

Tinubu said: “If you give me application for employment which is the application of Abubakar Atiku to serve Nigeria, I must look at what you have done before. I must look at your experience, I must pull the curtains. We have to look back there. We have to look at Halliburton.

“Why did they leave Nigeria? Go and ask those questions. $60 billion of NEPA and what they gave us is darkness. When they knew we were kicking them out, they shared the companies, irregularity. They call it privatisation, I call it personalisation of the wealth of Nigerians. We won’t allow that to happen again.”

On Saraki, the APC leader accused Saraki, who, according to him, “used our mandate to give lifeline to the opposition. Leadership is about character. He left PDP, joined us, got elected and sold our mandate for a pot of porridge. God is honest, Saraki is not.”

According to Tinubu, the PDP and their candidate had vast money at their disposal and they did nothing with it during their 16-year reign of waste.

“They created no jobs and the only opportunities they promoted were their plans for looting the national treasury. They failed to bring social welfare for the poor because they forgot all about the poor. There was no serious problem they resolved. Every national problem became a friend to them that they used as an excuse to skim from the public purse.

“Instead of building Nigeria, they belittled it. They consumed the years of plenty and depleted the national storehouse. They now ask for the keys to that store house so they can return to the scene of their malfeasance. They seek to come back not to repair what they did but to repeat it.

“We will not allow that to happen because we prefer progress over regression. We are here because we support honest government that will bring peace, justice and prosperity to all.

“That you believe in these noble pursuits and are willing to devote your time to bringing them to pass shows that you possess the compassionate zeal to help move our nation forward. President Buhari is the man to lead us on this historic task,” he further said.

The former Lagos state governor said, “to trade our President Buhari in for a re-traded former PDP VP would be an awful exchange indeed.

“The PDP Standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, has changed parties so many times and collected so many membership cards. He could build a house of the party membership cards he has accumulated. But one thing he should remember is that a man who builds a house of cards ought not to cast stones at a man who is building a house with a firm and true foundation.

“He should also realise that such a feeble house will collapse as soon as the wind of truth blows on it. You, my friends, are that wind of truth.

“Atiku was with the PDP, with us, with another party then back with the PDP. He is a political merry go round and carnival all by himself. Ask him which party he belongs to, he must ask you what “year is it” before he dare answer. Ask him the direction he is going, he will answer “North, South, East and West at the same time.”

While urging the APC members to go across the nation to explain what he called great and beneficial things President Buhari has done and will continue to do, Tinubu said, the money intended to make the nation safe from Boko Haram were diverted for pecuniary gains by the PDP administration.

Tinubu further alleged that “over 400 billion dollars in earnings between 2010 and 2014 were squandered; creating a false sense of economic wellbeing that quickly vanished at the first sign of decline in oil prices.

“You are here to remind the people what the PDP wrought in 16 years. They had unprecedented resources and money to bring power to Nigeria. They claimed to have invested one billion dollars in electrical power for each year they were in office.

“At the end of this long trail, they improved power generation not at all. 16 billion dollars was the price we paid for a sojourn into greater darkness. An ordinarily incompetent government can give you darkness for no extra costs. It takes a monumentally corrupt and inept group to burn a mountain as high as 16 billion dollars and not produce the slightest spark of light in the process.

“The PDP federal and state governments racked up over 63 billion dollars in debt. The PDP distorted financial markets by out-borrowing the private sector. Yet, they left salaries unpaid, pensioners were left abandoned and some made homeless by PDP neglect. Infrastructure projects went uncompleted.”

PDP replies El-Rufai

But in a reaction, PDP National Publicity Secretary and Director, Media and Publicity of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, faulted El-Rufai’s claims over the alleged mobilisation of Nigeriens for the PDP Sokoto rally.

According to him, “El-Rufai has just exposed the plot of All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise Nigeriens, Cameroonians and other neighbours to come and rig the 2019 general elections. Because of the abundance of his heart, he has spoken out.”

He described as unfathomable that “somebody of El-Rufai’s status or calibre will describe Nigerians as foreigners or Cameroonians. It’s unthinkable that the APC will refer to people who support them in 2015 as foreigners. Those who watch the rally and those who participated saw the resolution by Nigerians; they could see how Nigerians received the messages of hope from our leaders.

“Unfortunately, El-Rufai considered these people as foreigner. But it should be known to him and his cohorts that Nigerians can no longer be deceived or manipulated. The Nigerians of 2019 are totally different Nigerians of 2015, and they are going to vote massively to ensure that Buhari does not return to the Villa.”

On the governor’s veiled reference to PDP leaders as thieves, Ologbondiyan said, “it is the mess people like El-Rufai created using the name of PDP and the government of PDP that the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, under Prince Uche Secondus are cleaning up today.

He also noted that, “It would be needful for him to know and also understand that, the Peoples Democratic Party of today is totally different from the PDP that he used to know. Our party has been reformed, our party has been rebranded.”

