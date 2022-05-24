PDP Primaries: Ex- minister, Abdullahi, Ibrahim clinch Kwara central, south tickets

The former minister of Sports, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi has been elected as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for Kwara central senatorial district.

Abdullahi was elected through affirmation by delegates at the PDP’s senatorial primary that was held at Mariam Event Centre, Ilorin.

The national officer that conducted the primary, Hashim Jimoh announced Abdullahi as the winner, having been returned unopposed.

Similarly, a former senator, Rafiu Ibrahim was elected as the PDP’s flagbearer for Kwara south senatorial district.

Ibrahim also emerged through affirmation at the primary that was held in Omu- Aran in Irepodun local government area of the state.

Chairman of PDP in Kwara south, Comrade Bisi Fakayode raised up Ibrahim’s hand after the delegates affirmed his election.

As at the time of this report, the result for Kwara north senatorial district was not ready as the election was still in progress.

Prince Adamu Bawa from Batonu axis and Hajia Aisha Ahman-Pategi from Nupe axis were slugging it out in the senatorial primary.

Speaking with newsmen after his emergence, Abdullahi thanked the PDP stakeholders and the delegates for confirming his as Kwara central’s candidate.

He also thanked journalists for their support, adding that :” I don’t take your support and that of the PDP’s stakeholders for granted.

Abdullahi assured the people of his constituency of quality representation at the Senate.

