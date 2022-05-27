PDP primaries: FCT Police assures on security, tasks officers on conduct

The FCT Police has assured of adequate deployment of operatives to ensure a hitch-free primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled to hold from May 28 to 29, 2022.

This is as the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the territory, CP Babaji Sunday, has tasked officer deplored for duty to exhibit utmost respect for fundamental human rights and abide by standard best practices.

The command in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Josephine Adeh, said: “The PDP primary elections is scheduled to hold from May 28 to 29, 2022, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. The event is projected to be characterized by a high influx of people into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Consequent upon the above and in a bid to ensure a hitch-free event, the FCT Police Command has designed a robust security arrangement defined by a generous deployment within and without the election ground and to every nooks and cranny of the Territory.

“The deployment prioritises the protection of lives and properties of all and sundry by emplacing counter-insurgency measures, maintenance of clear road access, robust stop and search at strategic points around the suburbs and city centre, effective crowd control, and intelligence gathering but to mention a few.

“In the light of the above, the CP FCT, CP Babaji Sunday, while briefing the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), heads of the various Tactical and Intelligence Units of the Command scheduled for the operation, charged them to be on top of their games, discharging their duties with the utmost respect for fundamental human rights and by standard best practices.

“He, therefore charged the good people of the FCT to go about the discharge of their lawful duties without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.”

The spokesperson further stated that, “In addition to the above and to adequately complement the crime-fighting effort of the Command within and beyond this period, the good people of the FCT are therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

