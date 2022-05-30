PDP primaries: How Atiku triggered last minute stroke to victory ahead 2023 presidential election

ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU who recalls the intrigues and strategies that gave the victory to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primaries to the former Vice, President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

It is no longer news that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar extended olive beach to Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, immediate past president of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Saraki and others who contested against him for the party’s ticket.

However the untold story of the PDP presidential primaries is that out of the 774 delegates expected across all local governments in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, only 767 delegates were accredited.

Chairman of the PDP Convention Organizing Committee, former President of the Senate, David Mark announced the results of the primary around 11:45 pm.

He said Atiku polled 371 votes while Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike polled 237 votes to place second. Then, the immediate past president of the Senate came third with 70 votes.

Reasons for Atiku’s victory

The victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been attributed to the unity exhibited by the Northern delegates.

Explaining how the PDP presidential primary was won by Atiku and lost by Wike, former spokesman to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Renk Omokri said it was based on a relationship built on love and unity of purpose among the north.

According to a post on his verified Twitter account, Reno explained that Atiku emerged the winner of the presidential election following the decision of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state to step down for the former Vice President.

He stated, “Wike now understands the limitations of money. I respect him. However, money can’t buy loyalty. Relationships are more important than finances. He financially backed Tambuwal and Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki. But both Tambuwal and Obaseki honoured their relationship with HE Atiku!

“The South should learn from the love and unity displayed by Northerners. Consider that Wike backed Tambuwal against HE Atiku in 2019. But now Tambuwal has turned around to back Atiku against Wike in 2022. Northern solidarity! Something the South lacks,”Omokri said.

Aspirants that worked for Atiku

A source close to the Atiku campaign organisation who does not want his name mentioned in print revealed that they came up with many plans to stop Wike.

According to the source “immediately he declared, we came up with many strategic but punchy approaches to stop him. Some aspirants were asked to remain in the race to control, split and most especially prevent Wike from getting the votes.

“We did all these in the interest of Nigeria. Because only Atiku can rescue and rebuild the country”.

To corroborate this, Blueprint’s investigation revealed that the Emmanuel got 38 votes, which is more than the number of delegates (31) from Akwa Ibom state.

Also, Blueprint findings showed that though Wike has existing political structures in Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau states, Saraki who surprisingly remained in the race till the end came third with 70 votes.

Pundits concluded that Saraki was one of the master strokes that was used to prevent Wike from making more roads into the north central and converting the already established structures into impactful votes.

Why Wike emerged 2nd position

However, many Nigerians have wondered how the Rivers state governor was able to go this far and the tricks of how he achieved his second place result in the just concluded exercise.

Blueprint learnt that Wike had over the years mobilised resources for most states, especially, those without sitting governor.

It is a known fact that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are Wike’s friends.

Consequently, from what played out at MKO Abiola stadium, Wike’s ambition was supported, if checked he also garnered more delegates votes from Oyo (33 delegates), Ogun (20), Ekiti (16), Enugu (16), Abia (17 delegates), Anambra (21 delegates), Cross Rivers (18 delegates), Imo (27), FCT (6) and Rivers (23 delegates).

Wike was able to galvanise most, if not all the 197 delegate’s votes from 9 of the southern states listed above. The rest were from other states in the south, while very few or nothing came from the northern delegates.

Pundits believed that, if Tambuwal and Hayatu-Deen had remained in the race like Bauchi state governor did, it will have been adventurous for Atiku to emerge because the North East and North West votes could have been split among the duo and Atiku.

How Northern elders rescued Atiku

Political analysts are of the view that the northern elders’ intervention rescued Atiku from the humiliation that he would have faced if defeated by Wike.

Others also believe that the move rekindled the PDP’s hope of winning the 2023 presidential election.

A few hours before the Saturday PDP National Convention, Norther Elders met with Atiku, Tambuwal, Bala, Saraki and Hayatu – Deen.

The meeting held in Abuja was led by a former National Security Adviser, Gen Aliyu Gusau (retd.), and a former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa.

A source close to a northeast governor who attended the meeting said the northern elders appealed to northern aspirants to put forward a united front, to win the PDP’s ticket.

According to the source who does not want his name mentioned in print, “the elders appealed to Tambuwal, Saraki, Bala and Hayatu-Deen to withdraw for Atiku, being the only aspirant with the most experience, political clout, nationally acceptable and with the war chest to win the party’s ticket and even win the 2023 presidency.

This led to the withdrawal of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and a former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, from the race.

Northern elders adopted Atiku, as expected with the support of Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku and others got a block delegates 92 votes from Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Taraba. Bala Mohammed polled the 20 delegates’ votes from Bauchi.

While in Gusau, Bafarawa, Tambuwal, Lamido and other stakeholders in his camp ensured he got the 172 block delegates’ votes from northwest states. The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa also delivered 28 delegates votes to Atiku.

Cumulatively, Atiku got 92 votes from North East, 172 from North West and then 28 from Delta. That is 292 out of the 371 he polled to emerge. The remaining votes he got out of conviction on the side of some delegates that he is the best for PDP and Nigeria are from Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Bayelsa, Niger, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra among others.

As a first term governor and the northern elders’ appeal, political pundits wondered who’s interest the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed was protecting when he see to the end of the contest.

The Dollar influence

Like many other factors, the dollar also influences how the party’s ticket was won and lost.

One of the delegates who spoke to Blueprint on condition of anonymity confirmed that most delegates were given dollars by a few presidential aspirants.

According to the delegates ” those of us from States controlled by the PDP we’re given some amount of money, compared to those are from States controlled by the APC.

“This is because our governor restricts our movement and limit presidential aspirant that comes to us. But, others were collected from all aspirants because of the unhindered access they gave the aspirants, he said.

On who spends most, he said he can’t tell but almost all aspirants gave some money to delegates.

Blueprint reported that Hayatu – Deen withdrew from the race on the account that the process was “obscenely monetised”.

Also confirming the solar rain, the media mogul, in his address to the delegates at MKO Abiola Stadium on Saturday said “It takes courage to have come this far in this race. Because of the dollar rain some people have ran away. I am glad I have come this far”.

Pundits observed that why it may be difficult to establish who spent most, the outcome suggested that extent of influence the dollar rain have on the delegates may be minimal.

