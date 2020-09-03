PDP promises to restore Benin City master plan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo chapter has promised to restore the Benin City master plan to ensure environmental sustainability.

The candidate of the party for the September 19 governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, made the promise Thursday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ukhiri-Eresoyen, and the Enigies in council at Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

The governor, who said there was pressure in Benin City currently as a result of rapid urbanization, stated this during the continuation of the party’s ward to ward campaign across the state.

According to him, the pressure had brought about the growth of activities of Community Development Associations (CDAs) which also resulted in the CDAs abusing land allocation systems in the state.

He noted that the pressure would continue on a faster rate, adding that it was in view of this that the government decided to restore the Benin City master plan.

The PDP candidate said this would help forestall the adverse effect the pressure would have on the city in particular and the society at large.

Obaseki assured that the restoration of the master plan would further help in erosion control in the locality as well as check environmental degradation.

He stressed that the population increase in the state was frightening as it had increased rapidly from half a million in the last 25 years to about two million people.

“So our plan is for social development, jobs creation as well as peace and security. By the time we are leaving office in 2024, we would have left a plan of 30 years for successive administrations to define our future.

“Our plan is to solicit for your support and prayers as we campaign in your domain,” Obaseki said.

The monarch had earlier acknowledged and lauded Obaseki’s efforts to develop the state and prayed to God to grant him success in peace.