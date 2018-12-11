PDP Publicity Sec tears membership card, defects to APC Muhammad Aliyu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) North West Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Adamu Babura, publicly denounced his membership of the party by tearing his membership card and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa.

Yusuf, whose example was followed by hundreds of his supporters, formally defected at his Babura ward and local government headquarters and regretted ever being a member of the main opposition party.

He alleged injustice and impunity in the PDP adding that he opted to join the APC because of its justice policy, accountability, honesty love of Jigawa people, equity and prudence management of financial resources plus appreciable number of projects the present administration executed across the state within the last three and a half years.

Speaking shortly after he collected his APC membership card the local council party chairman, Alhaji Danbaba Tela, he called on all Jigawa people to support Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar to actualize his dream of turning Jigawa around.

In her remarks, the APC Women Leader Jigawa North west senatorial zone, Hajiya Asabe Sarki, called on others members of the opposition parties to join the APC, because of good governance and youth empowerment programmes such as N-Power, social security money market among others introduced by the APC government.

Earlier, Babura Local government APC chairman, Alhaji Tela, had expressed happiness over the defections to APC and assured them of fair and equal treatment.

