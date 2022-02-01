PDP raises alarm over plots to scuttle FCT polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised the alarm over plots by some people to scuttle the forthcoming Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory.

This comes 11 days to the the Area Councils elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Director of Publicity, PDP Chairmanship candidate campaign for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Hon. Emmanuel Inyang, alleged that intelligence report has revealed that the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC) was working to scuttle the success of the polls.

While calling on the police and other relevant agencies of government to nip the brewing trouble in the bud, to avoid any violence that could disrupt the arrangement already made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he alleged that certain governors of the ruling party had been drafted into the sinister plot.

Inyang revealed that there were plans to import thugs from neighboring states of Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi, for the purpose of disrupting the February 12, polls.

Speaking further, he said that the relevant security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must act fast so as to gain the trust of residents and the electorate in the forthcoming election.

He expressed concern that should various relevant security agencies fail to stop the plot, residents and electorates might be scared away, thereby, leading to a very low turnout of voters on the election day.

Emmanuel Inyang alleged that the plot to scuttle the success of the polls, follows the intra-party crises rocking the party which had put them at a disadvantage position.

He, however, said that the FCT elections would serve as a litmus test for the off-season elections and the 2023 general election, to be conducted by INEC.

“We are happy that FCT residents are really eager to vote.

“We are aware from security report reaching us that there are group of people planning to recruit thugs to ensure that on the day of election, after voting, people come in to disrupt the process.

“We want to plead with the security agencies to ensure that security is maintained on, before and after the elections.

“We don’t want anything that will bring the level of insecurity faced in other parts of the country to manifest in the Federal Capital Territory. We are happy with the security agencies haven’t kept the peace of this land and we want the peace to continue.

“President Muhammadu Buhari needs a legacy to take home. The legacy is to ensure that there is credibility in our elections. They should ensure that FCT election is free, fair and violence free, because we are aware that some persons have already planned that there will be violence on the day of election. We are appealing to Nigerians not to be intimidated by anybody. They should come out en mass and vote for the preferred candidate.”

Also speaking, a House of Representatives member for AMAC/ Bwari constituencies, Hon. Jiba Micah, said no act of violence would be tolerated during and after the election.

Micah urged all stakeholders to comply with all the regulations already set by INEC to ensure that the elections were conducted according to international standard, upholding the tenets of democracy.