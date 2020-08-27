PDP reconstitutes Plateau, expands Niger caretaker committees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) reconstituted the State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the Plateau state chapter of the party.

The NWC also approved the expansion of the Niger state Caretaker Committee of the party.

The PDP in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the NWC acted based on section 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) following the consequent upon the dissolution of the Plateau State Caretaker Committee, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 and expansion of the membership of the Niger State Caretaker Committee respectively.

The statement partly read “the Plateau state Caretaker Committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Plateau state until a new executive committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months).

“The members of the Plateau state caretaker committee are as follows: Senator Suleiman Adokwe (chairman), Rt. Hon. Istifanus Mwansat, Hon Monday Kassani, Hon Emmanuel Loman, Hon Ado Adere, Hon Gregory Yenlong, Prof Dimis Mai-Lafia, Hon Jacob Dashe and Hon Shima Ayati (secretary).

“In Niger, the State Caretaker Committee has been expanded to include Hon Barr Peter Nda Alkali Jiya, Hon Mohammed Ricco and Hon Garba Abara”.