PDP rejects 2023 governorship, state assembly election results in Jigawa

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa state has rejected the outcome of the governorship and State House Assembly elections’ results which INEC declared in favour of the APC candidate, Alhaji Umar Naadi, as the elected governor.

In a press conference held at the office of the former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido, in Kano last Wednesday, the Director Campaign and Strategy and former Secretary to the State Government, Dr Aminu Abdullahi Taura, stated that the election was characterised by the violence, over-voting, assault and intimidation of PDP members and arrest of members by security agents, among other irregularities.

He said PDP stakeholders met and rejected the result of the polls in totality, adding that they would come up with their position and measures they would include in the litigation.

Dr. Taura said they were meeting with their lawyers, pointing out that apart from the legal action, there were various ways of challenging irregularities including seeking divine intervention.

The spokesman accused the Nigerian police personnel and other security for failure to tackle breakdown of law and order during the polls alleging that many of their members were arrested and detained by the police just because they were members of the PDP.

He also accused APC government for dragging traditional and religious leaders into politics and alleged that four village heads have been suspended for their refusal to support APC.

Dr. Aminu Taura disclosed that they petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Baba Alkali, to order the Jigawa State Police Commissioner to henceforth stop arresting their members and release those in detention or face legal action.

He said they would do all they could within the law to challenge the result of the governorship and State Assembly elections, especially, in four local government namely, Birnin Kudu, Gwaram Yankwashi where their candidates won but INEC declared the election inconclusive.

He then urged their supporters to remain calm, law abiding, as the party leadership was doing everything possible to reclaim their mandates.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

