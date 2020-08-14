PDP resolves Anambra chapter crisis, recognises Nwobu-led exco

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Friday, resolved the crisis rocking the Anambra state chapter of the party and recognised Sir Ndubisi Nwobu as the party chairman.

Before the NWC’s intervention, the state’s chapter of the party was enmeshed in internal crisis over the control of party structure between Nwobu-led executives and Chief Chukwudi Umeaba’s faction.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the party’s national publicity secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the NWC’s position was a follow-up to the resolution of the South-east zonal working committee of July 3, 2020.

He said, “The National Working Committee (NWC), in her 502nd session of Wednesday, August 12, 2020, resolved to uphold the decision of the South East Zonal Working Committee of July 3, 2020. Consequently, the state working committee headed by Hon. Sir Ndubisi Nwobu is the duly Elected and recognised Anambra state working committee of the PDParty.

“You are by this NWC resolution directed to recognise and enter into official Party business with the Anambra state chapter through the state working committee as stated above. You are to proceed to use all legal and official means to disband all parallel executive body, as such is illegal, null and void.”