PDP schedules caucus, NEC meeting 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caucus meeting will hold on Monday, March 14, 2022.

PDP National Caucus meeting would hold in Akwa Ibom State Governors Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja by 8 pm.

Similarly, the 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP will hold on Tuesday.

PDP National Secretary, Sen. Samuel N. Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Notice of 95th NEC Meeting of PDP’ on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement added that “all members of the National Executive Committee of our great party are invited to the 95th NEC meeting”.

According to the statement, the meeting would take place on Tuesday at the party’s national headquarters, Wadata House in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The opposition party urged all members to attend, adding that “the meeting will discuss crucial matters”.