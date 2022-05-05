PDP screens seven aspirants for FCT House of Reps 





Seven aspirants have emerged, after being cleared to contest the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) FCT congress slated for May 12 to select candidates to vie to represent Abuja South and North Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

The aspirants for Abuja south are incumbent House of representative member, Alhaji Alhassan Sokodabo, Alhaji Jugo Dagami, Daniel Abdullahi and outgoing Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Mustapha Adamu Danze alias Obama.

In Abuja north, Engineer Abdulrahman Ahmed, Barrister Nwachukwu and Micah Y. Jiba emerged as the confirmed aspirants as one of the contestants, Stephen Tumaka stepped down at the last minute for unknown reasons.

Confirming the approval of the contestants to newsmen, the PDP FCT chairman, Hon. Sunday D. Zaka, explained that the party would do everything within its powers to retain the Senate seat and the House of Representatives slots of the territory stating that the strategic advantage it gained during the last area council elections where it increased the number of its councillors and chairmen in the six area councils would make it possible.

Zaka assured that the party leadership would not interfere in the election process but will remain neutral and allow the delegates to elect the best aspirant among the contestants.

“Retaining the Senate and House seats is something sacrosanct to us as a party. “We are better placed today to do so with the number of councillors and chairmen we have already.

“We are waiting for the appeal panel report to know the way forward. Primaries will come up on 12th May and we want to assure that delegates will speak for the best persons. We have never imposed candidates on the people but we will allow the process to work. It is left for the aspirants to go out and meet the delegates,” he said.

