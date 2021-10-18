PDP secretary: Obi, Udenwa, Ihedioha reject Anyanwu as S/E candidate

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention slated for 30th and 31st October, Chieftains of the party in the South-Eastern part of the country, have rejected what they called the imposition of Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu as the consensus candidate of the party in the zone for the position of secretary.

Recall that the national secretary of the party was zoned to the south and later micro zoned to the south-east.

The chieftains, who include former Governors of Anambra and Imo states, Mr Peter Obi and Chief Achike Udenwa and Hon Emeka Ihedioha, among others, pointed out that what transpired at the PDP meeting held on Thursday 14th October at Enugu hosted by Governor Ugwuanyi can best be described as a stalemate.

The meeting, they maintained, certainly didn’t elect Sam daddy Anyanwu to represent the South East as PDP National Secretary.

They in a statement by Chief Madu Chinemerem, a National Ex-Officio from Imo State, Sunday stressed that Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia states merely came to the meeting and announced the selection of Sen Anyanwu.

According to the statement, most of the people who attended the meeting, according to the PDP chieftains, vehemently objected to it and refused. to accept it.

“What transpired at the PDP meeting held on Thursday 14th October at Enugu hosted by Governor Ugwuanyi can best be described as a stalemate. “The meeting certainly didn’t elect Sam daddy Anyanwu to represent the South East as PDP National Secretary, the statement stated.

The statement partly read “Gov Ugwuanyi and Ikpeazu came to the meeting and just announced the selection of Sen Anyanwu. Most of the people who attended vehemently objected to it and refused. to accept it. “The entire Anambra delegation led by Peter Obi rejected it. Imo delegates led by former Govs Emeka Ihedioha and Achike Udenwa also rejected it.

“The State Chairmen of some of the States also said no. The meeting ended without any agreement.

“What was most annoying to South-East leaders was that Sen Sam daddy Anyanwu is being imposed on them by a Governor from South-South who nominated him.

“He is forcing down his choice on the Govs from the South East, just because he serves as his special assistant.

“The meeting was also attended by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, Onyema Ugochukwu, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and many others Most of them didn’t agree with the imposition of Sam daddy Anyanwu as Secretary as he wasn’t a product of the Zone.

“I am very conversant with everything that transpired at the meeting and I can say without fear of contradiction that what was reported as South East Zone PDP consensus is a figment of the imagination of the author of the Press release. It does not in any way whatsoever, reflect the outcome of the Enugu meeting. It is unfortunate.

“Definitely Anambra and Imo States have better materials for the office if it is zoned to them”, the statement said.