PDP senatorial candidate steps down for Dankwambo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial Candidate for Gombe North senatorial district, Mohammed Usman Ribadu, has handed over the ticket to Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Usman Ribadu disclosed this while speaking during a rally yesterday to welcome Dankwambo back to Gombe after the PDP presidential primary election in Port Harcourt.

Ribadu said he is stepping down to allow Dankwambo who he said is more qualified to represent Gombe North at the senate Usman Ribadu who is commissioner of Special Duties in the state, said Dankwambo deserved to contest for the senate because of his achievements in the last seven years as governor of the state.

While speaking, Governor Dankwambo said he will make consultation before he accepts.

“I want to make consultation, because I spend eight years as governor of the state I want to rest to enjoy the remaining years I have in life.

Dankwambo also described the victory of Atiku Abubakar at the PDP, presidential primary election as victory for the North East region.

The governor said he would support Atiku so as to guarantee victory for the zone in 2019 and urged all his supporters to do so.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.