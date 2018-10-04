PDP senatorial primary: Rep Binta Bello defeats Gombe deputy governor

House of Representatives deputy minority whip, Fatima Binta Bello, representing Kaltungo/Shongom federal constituency has emerged senatorial candidate of the PDP for GombeSouth.

Hon Binta Bello defeated a former deputy governor and serving senator, Joshua Lidani during the primary election held in Billiri local government area of the state.

Binta polled 293 votes to beat Senator Lidani who scored 129 votes, deputy governor of the state, Mr Charles Iliya 12 votes, Yusuf Manu, 21 and Hassan Ahmadu Haruna, 22 votes.

In Gombe North senatorial district, the state Commissioner of Special Duties, Mohammed Usman Ribadu emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, while the state speaker of the House of Assembly, Nasiru Nono emerged as the win of Gombe Central senatorial district

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.