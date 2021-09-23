PDP set to receive thousands of APC members in Gombe – Kera

Former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Dahiru Hassan Kera, has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is set to receive thousands of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Gombe.

Addressing journalists on the event which is slated to take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Kera confirmed that prominent members of the APC who joined the party before the 2019 general election are now set to return to the PDP.

“We’re set to receive thousands of members of the ruling APC into our fold and that is the beginning of the move to wrest back power in the upcoming 2023 general election.

“The APC did not win the 2019 election because of the party’s strength but it was PDP against itself and we are now resolved to work as a team to take what originally belongs to us.

“Remember we recently received Muhammad Jibrin Barde into the PDP who emerged second position out of the eight persons that contested the 2019 APC governorship primary election and many are due to join us.” Kera said.

He said that,the APC is a formation of anger, hatred and deceit. The people of Gombe state and Nigeria at large are tired of its lies and propaganda with glaring incompetence. The crisis rocking the party is just a tip of the iceberg.

