PDP set to welcome Obaseki ahead Edo guber

Embattled Governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will on Friday officially declare his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership after days of politicking and consultations.

Blueprint gathered that the governor who will be received by key officers of the party at the PDP secretariat in Benin City, is expected to contest for the party governorship ticket ahead of the September guber poll.

Some chieftains of the party converged at the party’s secretariat on first East circular road in Benin City on Thursday to receive the governor into its fold.

However, the governor was said to have sent in words that he was engaged with state matters and reportedly rescheduled the declaration for Friday.

Deputy chairman of the party, Mr. Harrison Omagbon, who broke the news to anxious party fateful and journalists said: “The governor will officially declare on Friday.”

The governor on Monday announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), three days after the party’s screening committee disqualified him from partaking in its primaries over issues bordering on academic qualification.

Chairman of the PDP in Edo State, Mr. Tony Azegbemi had said “Obaseki has registered with the party…We are ready to welcome governor Obaseki and we are excited he is joining our party.”

He stated that the party card of governor Godwin Obaseki was ready.

On the PDP’s governorship ticket, Azegbemi disclosed that the governor will go through the party’s constitutional processes.