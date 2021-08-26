PDP slams Umahi on N6bn ranching fund as Ebonyi govt denies

The Ebonyi state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday lambasted Governor David Umahi for allegedly collecting the sum of N6 billion for ranching programme.

Special Assistant to President Buhari, Gabar Shehu, had Wednesday night in a programme on Channels Television reportedly stated that Ebonyi, among three other states accessed N24 billion for ranching.

The party regretted that the state has been lagging behind in several areas due to lack of checks and balances in government.

In a statement signed and made available to Blueprint by the spokesperson of the party, Silas Onu, the party wondered what the money was meant for as it was made secret.

The statement reads in part: “Yesterday, during the Channels TV prime time political show – POLITICS TODAY, the spokesperson to the presidency, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated that three states and the FCT received the sum of N24 billion for the purposes of establishing cattle ranches. He specifically, mentioned Ebonyi state as the only southern state to have received a quarter of the said N24 billion.

“The PDP Ebonyi state is in shock that such a large sum of money was given to the state and no one knew about it. We are now wondering if it was meant for the development of a private ranch owned by those who received the money.

“Ebonyi State holds a record as the worst State in the adherence to fiscal responsibility and compliance with the basic rule of governance which requires transparency in the handling of public trust. Just as this money was received and kept secret, Ebonyians do not know the content of many laws enacted by this government.

In a counter, the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media, Francis Nwaze, denied the claim in a statement on Thursday.

He was reacting to a statement on Wednesday night by Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu that Ebonyi, Yobe, Katsina and the FCT received N24 billion for establishment of cattle ranches.

Nwaze said the state government has always maintained that it has no lands for ranching.

He said: “Ebonyi State Government never at any time received any money for ranching in the State and will not receive any money for the same purpose as there is no available land for ranching in the state.

“We have received the news making the rounds that Ebonyi State is among the States in the Federation that has received the sum of N6 billion naira each for ranching as attributed to the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu while responding to questions on Channels Television on Wednesday night and we wish to clarify as follows:

“That should any Ebonyian opt to engage in personal ranching, Ebonyians should see such venture as a personal decision of such person who must use his/her land for the purpose.

“This is because Ebonyi State Government has continued to maintain that there is no land for ranching in the state and it is not about reneging from the decision.