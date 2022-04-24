PDP stages 96th NEC meeting ahead 2023 presidential primaries

Ahead of its national convention slated for May 28 and 29, 2022 to elect a presidential candidate for the 2023 election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned 96th session of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom’s 37-man zoning committee had submitted its report on April 13, 2022 to the National Working Committee (NWC) for onward transmission to the NEC.

A source who is also a member of the party’s NEC reliably informed Blueprint that part of the agenda is consideration of the Ortom committee’s report and the forthcoming national convention.

“Of course, the major is consideration of the Ortom Committee’s report, issues around our National Convention to elect presidential candidate will also be discussed,” he said.

According to the source, “Another part of the agenda is a financial statement, especially the amount generated from sales of forms for aspirants, the composition of convention planning committee and other issues.”

However, PDP in a statement by its National Secretary, Sen. Samuel N. Anyanwu, Saturday stated that “All members of the National Executive Committee of our great party are invited to the 96th NEC meeting scheduled as follows: Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

“The venue of the meeting is the NEC hall PDP National secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja and the time is 2pm.”

PDP appealed to all NEC members to attend.

