PDP stalwart mourns, condoles families of Ilorin accident victims

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and frontline Kwara South senatorial aspirant, Otunba Olabode Oyedepo popularly known as Deway, has expressed his sadness over the fatal accident that occurred Sunday morning along Ilorin- Ogbomosho road.

Deway in a statement made available to newsmen, through Adebayo Olodan, his special assistant on media, described the accident involving 18-passenger bus and a Toyota Corolla car, as devastating.

He said, “l received with heavy heart the shocking news of the Ilorin fatal accident that reportedly claimed the lives of students, corps member, an orphan and a pregnant woman.

“As a parent and a Kwaran, l am devastated by the news.

“l learnt some of those students are returning home following the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike. I was also informed that after the accident, the bus went up in flames due to a gallon of PMS in it.

“Perhaps the loss of lives of those young bloods, the future of our nation may have been avoided without the current ASUU strike and the needess artificial fuel scarcity in the country.”

Otunba Oyedepo, a cosmopolitan businessman however, urged the federal government to resolve the lingering ASUU crisis, and put an end to the fuel scarcity in order to avert further mishap.

According to him, it is the youth that suffer largely from the delay in resolving the two aforementioned set-backs.

Deway, however, prayed God to heal those injured in the accident and also grant the family of the deceased, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.