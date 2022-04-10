PDP still formidable in Cross River, Owan warns APC leaders

A governorship aspirant in Cross River and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Owan Enoh, has warned party leaders in the state that the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), remains a formidable opponent which should not be taken for granted.

The senator, who represented Cross River Central in the 8th Senate, said this in Calabar weekend while declaring his intention to vie for the governorship position of the state in 2023.

Enoh described the PDP as “masters of the game” and urged the APC not to take chances if the party must emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

“Take note that the 2023 governorship elections will be duly contested for in Cross River. We have an opposition party that has men, materials and resources, to match us at every step that we take. Our ability to win is going to depend on the competitive edge we will provide for the electorate.

“So, let us avoid a candidate with bag gages.

“I say this because I imagine what is going to happen. Remember that before the governor’s defection, all the top ranking members of the National Assembly members from Cross River, especially in the south, are currently in the PDP, and amongst these, we have people doing third term, fourth, and fifth terms and are the masters of the game of politics and some of our supporter here are depending on them.

“Let us not take chances in 2023. Let us look for a candidate with acceptability and competitiveness. When I didn’t win in 2019, I didn’t go to sleep, even though I have not benefited anything, either appointment or any position, but I have the passion for leadership and success.”