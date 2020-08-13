PDP tasks Buhari on youth participation in governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the resilience, courage, industry and sense of unity among Nigerians youths, as the world marks the International Youth Day (IYD).

PDP in a statement by it National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to have more faith in Nigerian youths and grant them space for leadership participation just like the past PDP administration.

“The party applauds Nigerian youths for their steadfastness towards the development of the nation as well as their active participation in our nation’s democratic process”, the party said.

Continuing, the statement read: “The party said the 2020 IYD theme: “Youth Engagement for Global Action,” aptly portrays a celebration of the resourcefulness, ingenuity and creativity of the Nigerians youth as dynamic players in global competiveness.”

“Our party had always believed in the ability, talent and capabilities of the Nigerian youth with which they have excelled in various national and international fields including politics and leadership; commerce and industry, sports, science and technology, healthcare, aviation, banking, media, entrepreneurship and wealth creation among others.

The PDP says the Nigerian youth has been resilient in personal and national development despite the setback of anti-people and divisive policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party stressed that Nigerians youth have proven to be one of the most hardworking in the world contrary to being tagged “lazy” by the APC administration, which has failed to articulate effective growth and development policies for them in the last five years.

“The PDP urges the Nigerian youth to remain united and steadfast to the Nigerian project and not be deterred by the current setbacks being witnessed under the APC administration,” it added.

