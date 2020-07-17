PDP tasks presidential panel over Magu’s re-instatement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the boast by suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that he would be cleared and re-instated “is a huge affront on the integrity of the ongoing inquest by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Investigative Panel.”

PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Friday said, “Nigerians were shocked when counsel to suspended EFCC acting Chairman, Wahab Shittu, boastfully declared that he has Magu’s instruction to inform the public that “he will be reinstated back to office.

“Nigerians are unease that such assertive statement by Magu’s lawyer holds more than meet the eyes and portrays the Presidential Panel as well as the Buhari Presidency as having compromised the probe. Our party hopes that this is not a case of corruption fighting back in a frantic effort to shield accused persons from prosecution.

“There are also allegations that the EFCC under Magu was more interested in securing conviction and not justice; for which innocent citizens were harassed with trumped-up charges, denied bail, allegedly made to make statement in custody without the services of their lawyers and convicted on media trial even before being allowed to defend themselves in court.

“What Nigerians and indeed the global community expect is for the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari, the African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion, to take immediate steps to arraign the suspended EFCC chairman before a court of competent jurisdiction to defend and clear his name over the very weighty allegations that have been brought against him.”