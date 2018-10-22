PDP to APC: Seek forgiveness from Nigerians over fake news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday charged the All

Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led

federal government to seek forgiveness from Nigerians for allegedly

purveying fake news in our country.

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola

Ologbondiyan yesterday, stated that “the Minister of Information and

Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, should lead the government and his APC

to do the needful, instead of the lame attempts at whitewashing the

government and his party, even when Nigerians know that they are

behind the escalation of fake news in Nigeria.

“Nigerians are aware that the phenomenon of fake news exploded to the

current frightening proportion in Nigeria due to the desperation of

the APC, whose spokespersons deliberately promoted outright lies, hate

speech, insults and threats of violence as tools to gain political

power, during the run-up to the 2015 general elections.

“The APC and its officials literarily fouled our media space by

deliberately entrenching falsehood, fabrications, uncouth language and

abuses as “acceptable’ modes of engagement, particularly in the social

media.

“The APC and the Buhari federal government misled and have been

misleading the media and the public by stating outright lies, half

truths and fabrications in their statements and claims about

governance, individuals and the opposition.

“Nigerians are witnesses to several false performance claims by the

APC-led federal government including phony political cum economic

recovery and infrastructure development claims, which they project to

be factual, even when the reality points to the contrary.

“Recently, the APC purveyed fake news in its declaration of President

Buhari as winner of APC presidential primary with fictitious 14.8

million votes, even when there was no contest and no ballot cast.

“The deliberate deployment of fake news by the APC in its attempt to

smear the PDP and its members, ended up de marketing our country in

the international arena and eroded the confidence the world had on our

markets and business concerns, resulting in the current dearth of

investments, collapse of businesses, job losses and drop in national

productivity,” the party said.

