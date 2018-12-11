PDP to Kashamu, you’re a clown

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sympathized with Senator Kashamu Buruj for turning into a clown by presenting himself with a fake party flag, in a desperate bid to destabilize the PDP.

The PDP said that the act was part of Buruj’s alleged pact with the Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidency, which it claimed had threatened him with imminent extradition from Nigeria over alleged international fraud.

A statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday described the act, “as the height of ridicule, Senator Buruji’s purported presentation of himself as Ogun governorship candidate of the PDP for which he had to organize his own sham campaign rally, rented an audience and presented a fake PDP flag to himself, after the authentic flag had been handed to the PDP candidate, Ladi Adebutu, by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

“Senator Buruji, in his forced hallucination, has failed to realize that Nigerians, particularly the voters in Ogun State, have seen through his antics; they know that he is not the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state; they know that he has a pact with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilize the PDP; they also know that he is a clown on a journey to nowhere.

The statement further said Senator Buruji neither purchased PDP nomination form nor participated in our governorship primary, adding that he did take part in any process related to nomination of governorship candidate of our party or any position whatsoever.

“Those using Senator Buruji as their agent have turned him into object of public ridicule, particularly in his charade of organizing a rally to hand a fake flag to himself.

“The PDP therefore urges the people of Ogun state to completely disregard Senator Buruji as a clown and continue in their support for the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, who is already coasting to victory.

