PDP to publish transparent delegates list

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured its presidential aspirants that it will publish all the names of delegates that will take part in the October 6-7th Port Harcourt convention. The party said apart from ensuring a transparent process that allows true participatory democracy it will carry everyone along in all processes leading to the conduct of the successful presidential primaries. The party National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “We are doing everything possible to carry all the aspirants along. We are going to publish the lists of delegates participating in the convention and all the aspirants will have a copy. “The process adopted by the party is clean and clear, each aspirant will nominate two people into the accreditation committee and another two each to the electoral committee. “This is a deviation from the past when they were only asked to nominate agents to represent their interest at the convention”, he said noting that the party has no interest in any aspirant, stressing that all the aspirants are capable and whoever emerges is capable of giving the party victory in 2019. Also, he revealed that the chairmen of the state chapters would introduce their delegates at the convention venue. Reacting to the party’s choice of Port Harcourt, Ologbondiyan said that “the opposition party was not blackmailed to choosing Port Harcourt as convention venue, saying that the issue of Port Harcourt was put into vote and it was unanimously agreed that the city should host the convention. The party also assured that there would be no post convention crisis, even though the party has internal conflict resolution mechanisms. “We heard there were slaps in Akwa Ibom during their (APC) congresses. We never heard in the PDP of members fighting and biting each other. We are more experienced and descent”, he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.