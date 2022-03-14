PDP to salvage Ebonyi suffering – Odefa 

National vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic party ( PDP), South east zone, Chief Ali Odefa, weekend boasted that the incoming government of the party would salvage the sufferings in Ebonyi state.

This was even as he said the fate that has befallen Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, will bring to an end the issue of reckless defection from one political party to another that is prevalent in the nation’s body-polity.

Describing Umahi as ‘former governor of Ebonyi state,’ Odefa stated that the recent federal High Court ruling that sacked Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, will serve as a big lesson to any politician who wants to defect from one political party to another without any justifiable reason.

He stated this during the community’s Electricity Extension Fundraising ceremony organised by Anyarigwe Progressive Union at Anyarigwe Amofia in Ukawu community of Onicha local government area of the state.

He lamented the lack of social amenities in the community, and berated the state government for failing to site any developmental project in the area despite the community’s support for the government since 2015.

He said: “It is sad and disappointing that this community has to resort to self help in order to enjoy electricity. This is something people take for granted. This is even more worrisome when you remember how the people of this noble community supported the election of the immediate past governor of the state, Umahi, first in 2015 and in 2019.”