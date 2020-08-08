PDP to Tinubu: Stop whining over failed ‘coup’ in Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for Edo state governorship election has told the former Governor of Lagos state and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to stop whining over the failure of the ‘coup’ against the Edo state House of Assembly by the APC.

PDP Campaign in a statement by the party National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Saturday noted that “the whining by Asiwaju Tinubu has further validated allegations that the horrendous attempt to seize the Edo legislature has the fingers of the APC leadership for their personal reasons.

“Our Campaign notes that Asiwaju’s position also confirms allegations that some people in the APC are bitter with Governor Godwin Obaseki because he (Obaseki) refused to allow the APC cabal to have access to Edo treasury as well as his refusal to foist illegal levies and taxes on the people, the party added.

The statement partly reads in part: “Our Campaign stands with the people of Edo state and Governor Obaseki in their firm decision not to allow certain APC interests to impose and collect suppressive levies and taxes from house owners, school proprietors, hotel owners, taxi drivers, okada riders, market women as well as artisans who are struggling to make a living in Edo State.

“The APC cabal is distraught because Governor Obaseki will never compromise or mortgage the welfare and wellbeing of the people of Edo state, hence their desperate attempt to foist their stooge on the state.

“It is however imperative for leaders like Asiwaju not to allow himself to be dragged into putting personal and group pecuniary and political interests over and above the collective interest and wellbeing of the people of Edo state.

“It may however interest Asiwaju to note that Nigerians have been waiting for a patriotic statement from him that would address the humongous corruption in this administration particularly in Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), among others.

“What Nigerians also expect of leaders like Tinubu at this time is to be a voice of caution to self-confessed liars like Oshiomhole and characters like Ize-Iyamu, whom Oshiomhole exposed as a thief, acid bather and person of questionable character, who should not be trusted with the governorship of Edo state.

“Nigerians further expected Asiwaju, as a legislator, to counsel the deserters in Edo state, who abandoned their seats for more than 180 days, and in the process lost their seats, to wait for the ruling of the court or prepare for a bye-election to prove their acceptance by the people.

“We wonder if Asiwaju, as a senator, abandoned his seat at the parliament for 180 days. Of course, he did not, because he is aware of the implications.

“Our campaign therefore counsels Asiwaju and indeed other APC leaders to desist from any attempts that would colour illegality because of personal interests”.