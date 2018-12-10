PDP undemocratic, printed one nomination form for sitting governors- Oshiomhole

…As Al-Makura sucures commitment from aggrieved North-east members

…Says APC ‘ll sweep Borno, Yobe, others

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of printing only one nomination form in states where the sitting governor sought re-election during the primary election.

This was coming as the Nasarawa state governor, Tanko Al-Makura said he had secured assurances from aggrieved members of APC in the North-east zone not to decamp leave from the party.

Al-Makura, who is also the Chairman of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee set up by the party to interface with the aggrieved members of APC also gave assurance that his party “will sweep the whole North-east in the forthcoming elections.”

Speaking on Monday at the APC National Secretariat when he led his committee members to submit the reports to the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, the Nasarawa hovernor said he was impressed with what he called forthrightness of the aggrieved members.

“We are happy to also say that members made presentations and they were blunt, honest and open. And we gave everyone the opportunity to air their own views and grievances with a view to making necessary recommendations to the national headquarters of the party. Having gone through all these clusters and haven received all the complaints and grievances, we were impressed by the commitment of persons in their forthrightness to the party.

“Not in any single sitting did we found any aggrieved persons willing to leave the party in spite of their complaints. They were committed to stay within the party and to ensure that the party excels.

“We are also appreciative of the support and cooperation and maturity of the leadership in this zones. The stakeholders and particularly those who were aggrieved. They made their presentations in the most expected decorum and etiquettes for venting their grievances without sentiments; misdemeanor.”

While thanking the Al-Makura’s committee for devoting quality time to listern and analyse the problems, Oshiomhole said his leadership will study the recommendations and do justice accordingly.

“For example, we are the only party that allows people to contest election against a sitting governor. The other political party (referring to the PDP) particularly the past governing party, you check all their sitting governor have an automatic ticket. They printed only one form. So you are not allowed to even murmur about your governor, the governor is a given, but here in obedience to our rules, we allow people who wish to challenge even sitting governor to do so and as we have seen in one case the governor couldn’t make a return, so democracy is attractive but it is also problematic but as you see it is still the best way to run a system and obviously to run the country.

“I am excited by the comment you made, the fact that people have not decamped and that that have faith in the president, they have faith in the party, and we will do everything to service that faith, we will do everything to justify the confidence they have shown to your committee and to our leadership.”

