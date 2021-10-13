PDP urged to zone chairmanship to North-central, North-east

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Suleiman Gidado has called for the zoning of the party’s chairmanship position to the North-central or the North-east.

This, according to him, will give aspirants from the North-west enough space to maximise their chances in the party.

Gidado in a statement issued Tuesday in Kano, said it is in the tradition and practice of the PDP over the years to share party and political positions across the regional divides of the nation for fairness, justice and national appeal.

He claimed that is why in Nigeria, PDP is recognised as the only party with a national outlook, coverage, reach and network.

Gidado said it is the expectation of all stakeholders and party faithful alike that any geopolitical zone that gets the party chairmanship position should not at the same time go with the presidential ticket in order to carry everybody along while giving every part of the country a deserving sense of belonging.

According to him, ‘’Now that every region is left to decide on how the positions given to it should be shared, it is pertinent to ones again reemphasize the need for the PDP stakeholders from the North to consider given the Party Chairmanship position to the North-Central or the North-East in order to give aspirants from the North-West enough breathing space and maximize the chances of our party.

“Our appeal and that of many like minds is that the chairmanship position should be zone to the other two geopolitical zones so as to enable the North-West to have a good chance of fielding a candidate who can tap into the numerical advantage of the north, mobilize its voters’ commitment and support which we so believe that it will in no great measure helps in the quest of propelling the PDP back to the Villa.”