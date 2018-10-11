PDP warns INEC Meanwhile, the opposition PDP has warned INEC to be firm on its decision on Zamfara APC.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who gave the warning while briefing journalists yesterday in Abuja, insisted that, “our position has not changed.” “You remember after our national convention, we alerted the nation that closing date for primary and congresses was October 7th and as that day, the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had not held a single congress to elect candidates into various positions that will be contested in 2019 general election.

“We warned INEC because we were aware of an underhand measures and moves by the leadership of the APC who summoned the INEC chairman and the governor of Zamfara state to a meeting.

“We raised the alarm because we are a democratic party, and we have respect for the 1999 Constitution as amended and all the electoral laws guiding our elections.

“As such, we warn that INEC must not allow itself to be subdued by the All Progressives Congress.

For once, they must not allow any form of collusion with the APC.

Because since Zamfara state APC did not meet the October 7 deadline, then it means that they have no candidate for 2019 general elections,” he said.

