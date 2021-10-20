PDP will reclaim lost grounds in 2023 – Nnamani

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East), has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party will reclaim its lost grounds in the 2023 general elections.

Indications to this effect according to Nnamani in a personally signed statement, reflected in the matured and very strategic decision taken by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led committee on zoning of key party offices ahead of 2023.

“Governor Ugwuanyi was arguably on the spot during the assignment as all stakeholders beamed searchlight on how the committee was handling the contentious issue of zoning key offices in the Party.

“But Ugwuanyi’s Committee came out unscathed as the recommendation from the assignment calmed frayed nerves and provided the required strategy for winning the 2023 general elections .

“Governor Ugwuanyi has no doubt, given a good account of his stewardship as a worthy Ambassador of Enugu State and South East Zone by giving our party the required impetus of reclaiming the lost grounds in the 2023 general elections and in particular, in the South East,” he said.

He however enjoined governor Ugwuanyi to sustain the good works in order to keep the PDP as a party of choice especially in the South East Zone.