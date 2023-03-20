PDP wins 25 Osun assembly seats 

March 20, 2023 Lateef Ibrahim News




The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 25 out of 26 House of Assembly seats in Osun state.

According to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the deputy speaker, Popoola Olufemi, won the Boluwaduro/Boripe Constituency, making him the only member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that returned.

The PDP that won are: Adeyemi Akinlolu – Ifelodun constituency, Bajepade Sikiru – Ila constituency, Abolarin Ajibade – Ifedayo, Oladimeji Emmanuel – Irepodun/Orolu  Egbedun Olumide – Odo-otin, Ajibola Kolawole –Olorunda, Lawal Rasheed – Osogbo 

Areoye Ebenezer – Atakumosa West/East , Awoyeye Jeremiah – Ife Central, Fatunmise Saheed – Ife East, Oyewusi Abidemi – Ife North, Adeoti Olalekan – Ife South, Olatunbosun Oyewole – Ilesa East, Akerele Oladipupo – Ilesa West , Adeyemi Adewumi – Obokun, Ajibola Olakanmi – Oriade , Ogundare Yemi –Ayedaade, Oderinwale Akinyemi – Ayedire, Adewunmi Kofoworola – Ede North, Olayiwola Olalekan – Ede South, Ogunrinade Adesola – Egbedore, Ibrahim Waheed – Irewole/Isokan, Rabiu Atanda – Iwo, Ibrahim Abiodun – Ola-Oluwa, Asagade Olujinmi – Ejigbo. 

