PDP wins all positions at Benue LG elections 





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared all positions in the local government and councillorship elections held on Saturday in Benue state.





Announcing the result, Sunday at the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) headquarters in Makurdi the Benue state capital, chairman of the commission, Dr. Tersoo Loko said apart from winning the 23 chairmanship positions for all the local government areas in the state, the PDP also cleared all the 270 councillorship positions.





He said the election was transparent, free and fair.





Speaking shortly after casting his vote at LGEA Primary School, Gbajimba, Guma local government area, Governor Samuel Ortom described the conduct of the 2022 local government elections in the state as peaceful, fair and credible.





The governor expressed happiness with the large turnout of the people to cast their votes across the state, maintaining that having worked very hard, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would coast home to victory.





According to him, despite the invasion of his local government by Fulani terrorists, which has left more than half of the people displaced, the massive turnout by voters was a clear testimony that the people are conscious of their rights by actively participating in all democratic processes for good governance.

