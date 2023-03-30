PDP without Ayu ‘ll be stronger, I’m not afraid of EFCC – Wike 

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared his belief in a strong leadership for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which cannot be actualised with Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman.

The governor stated that under Dr. Ayu, PDP became weak, lacking the kind of leadership that should make it a strong political force to reckon with because the embattled national chairman was busy with personal gains.

Governor Wike made the accusation when he spoke at the Rumuigbo Civic Centre, venue of the inauguration of Rumuigbo Internal roads in Obio-Akpor local government area, Wednesday.

The governor said he cannot support Dr Ayu, who instead of providing strong national leadership to the PDP, was busy building a private university in Benue state from the money realised from the party’s congresses.

“I believe that we should have a strong leadership. I can’t support people whose interest is only to amass money.

“I can’t support people where we did congresses and raised about N12.5bn and within two months, that money was gone. And somebody has stayed in office for one year, he is building university, I won’t support such.”

Governor Wike added that it is because of such unproductive leadership style to the party that he is in support of the removal of Dr. Ayu from office.

“That is why I am in support that that bloody criminal must leave office if we want PDP to be strengthened. I owe no apology to anybody. I said it before, this is the final fight we will fight and we are going to win this fight,” he said.

