PDP zoning committee ‘ll come out with acceptable position, Ortom assures 

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 37-member zoning committee, Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom has assured that they will come out with acceptable position.

Ortom who disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Tuesday said: “the meeting is yet to be concluded”.

According to the statement, the second meeting lasted for more than three hours at the Benue State lodge, Asokoro, Abuja and the meeting was peaceful without any tension.

The statement partly read: “The meeting is yet to be concluded. We have adjourned till Tuesday next week at the same time, same venue. And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say. So far, all the members are quite understanding. There wasn’t any form of tension.

“Governor Ortom who was flanked by Vice Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Chief Bode George and other members of the committee, said the members understand ourselves that zoning is very key and we are looking at it that at the end of it all, we will do something that everybody will accept and we will go ahead as one big family and win the 2023 elections.

“The committee is made up of 37 members drawn from the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”