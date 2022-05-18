PDP zoning: Court grants ex-parte order against Atiku

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Jabi, Abuja has granted an aggrieved member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Taidi, leave to serve former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the PDP services in respect of a suit instituted by him.

While Taidi is the claimant in the suit No: CV/1149/2022, Atiku and PDP are the two defendants.

In the ex-parte application supported with 7 paragraphs affidavit dated 12th May, 2022, Counsel to Taidi, Ugochukwu Osuagwu asked the court to grant an order for substituted service to 2nd defendant Atiku Abubakar.

While granting the order on the 13th May, 2022, the Justice Aliyu Yunusa Shafa ordered that the substituted services of the originating summon be pasted on the wall of the national Secretariat of the 1st defendant located on Plot 1970 Michael Okpara St, Wadata Plaza, Wise Zone 5 Abuja.

The order was granted after the plaintiff had complained that they could not serve Atiku personally the court processes that seek to disqualify him from contesting the primary election scheduled for the end of this month.

In the originating summon, the claimant cited that Atiku’s ambition violates the PDP constitution which provides for zoning.

Meanwhile, the 23rd May, 2022 has been fixed for further hearing in the matter.

