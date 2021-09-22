PDP’ll claim victory in Cross River with ex-spokesman Vena as chair – Chieftain

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and chancellor of the premiere private university in Cross River state, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, has said with the emergence of Vena Ikem, ex-national publicity secretary, as chairman, the party was equipped to take over power in the state, come 2023.

Recall that Ikem was voted overwhelmingly as chairman after months of stalemate between him and Mr Alphonsus Eba, who was rumoured to have been anointed by Gov Ben Ayade, and who later defected to APC alongside the governor.

Speaking while congratulating Barr Ikem, the businessman-cum educationist posited that the election of new PDP leadership in the State was a breath of fresh air in the State and a new beginning for the PDP in the state.

His words: “It is indeed a breath of fresh air waking up to a new dawn of tranquility in our great party in Cross River State. It is unarguably, the beginning of many successes for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) family in the state.

“Elated by this development, I most sincerely congratulate our great Party for the successful conduct of her congress and the emergence of principal officers to pilot the affairs of our party without any form of rancour or acrimony.

“This successful and unprecedented peacefully conducted state congress is an indication that victory looms in all corners for the Cross River State PDP family which would culminate into victory for the good people of our dear state.

“Once again, I congratulate Cross River State PDP for achieving this great feat, as it is the first breath of fresh air, not just for our great party but for the people of the state.”