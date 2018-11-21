PDP’ll win Lagos guber race -UPP

The United Progressives Party (UPP) Lagos West senatorial candidate, Nkem Chibogu Kenneth, has expressed confidence the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, would win the Lagos State governorship seat.

Also, she vowed to defeat the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Adeola Olamilekan (Yayi) and other contenders during next year’s election and insisted that the election would be a direct confrontation between the PDP and the UPP.

Boasting that Agbaje would beat the APC candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nkem said the battle would be between her party, UPP, and PDP adding that she was sure of her own victory if the election is free and fair.

“If APC don’t rig the election, I don’t see them winning. Personally as a person I don’t regard the APC as a party. I will beat both the APC, PDP senatorial candidate hands down in the senatorial election.

“Yes, I will beat Yayi pulp if they don’t rig. I’m not starting campaign with them. I will start later after a week or two with full force, don’t worry you will hear I’m not making mouth but I will shake Lagos west when I commence.

“It’s not all about how far but how well. Yayi has not done anything I’m sorry to say. He used our people and dumped them after they voted him and he assumed office.

“This time around, there is no way for him with them. I will take it from Yayi. I’m not speaking with two sides of my mouth as an Igbo, just like it happened in Amuwo, Ajeromi and Ojo.

“I have nothing to say all I want is a free fair election come 2019. Where ever they win fine and where ever they don’t they should stay clear and give way. 2019 will be tough. All hands will be on deck.

“Meanwhile in Lagos state, I don’t see Sanwo-Olu defeating our candidate or Jimi (Agbaje). For governorship election, the NMA, PSN, PCN are all for Jimi, and for Senate they are for me.”

Kenneth observed that her support based is large enough to guarantee her and particularly noted that her fellow Igbo speaking folks would rally behind her.

“In Oshodi-Isolo, my area is Ladipo market where I have the Igbo. I don’t want to do anything with APC fans to avoid issues.

“Yes because they are 99 per cent Igbos and are in Tradefair, Alaba, Ladipo, etc. Tradefare alone I sit as their doctor in their clinic. They have just one hospital in tradefair and I am in charge. All their presidents and chairmen of the markets and associations are waiting for Feb 2019, likewise Alaba.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.